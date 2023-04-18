Sprong (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Game 1 against Colorado on Tuesday, Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com reports.

Sprong took part in the morning skate Tuesday after sitting out two practices over the weekend. He picked up 21 goals and 46 points in 66 games during the regular season. If Sprong is not able to play, Jesper Froden is slated to fill in for Game 1.