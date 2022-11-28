Sprong scored the third-period's lone goal during a 5-4 victory over the host Ducks on Sunday.

Sprong benefited from Kevin Shatterkick colliding with - and injuring - goalie John Gibson early in the third period Sunday. Left open to shoot into an unguarded net, the 25-year-old right winger secured his second goal in nine games and first game-winner this season; the eighth of his career. Sprong, who spent parts of two seasons with the Ducks, also earned an assist and generated three shots against his former club.