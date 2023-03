Sprong notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Sprong has a goal and four helpers over his last five games. He set up Ryan Donato for a game-tying goal midway through the third period. Sprong continues to impress in limited time -- he has 16 goals, 19 helpers, 109 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 52 contests despite averaging just 11:10 of ice time per game.