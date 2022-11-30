Sprong scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 9-8 overtime win over the Kings.

Sprong set up an Alexander Wennberg goal in the first period. In the second, Sprong scored one of the stranger tallies in the high-scoring contest, with a shot deflecting high and then bouncing into the net. The 25-year-old winger has been locked in lately with three goals and three assists in his last five outings. He's up to five tallies, eight helpers, six power-play points, 28 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 15 contests this season despite seeing fourth-line minutes at even strength.