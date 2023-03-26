Sprong scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Predators.

Spring has Sprong -- the winger has three goals, one assist and a plus-5 rating over his last three games since returning from a stint as a healthy scratch. The 26-year-old forward is up to 19 tallies, 39 points, 117 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 56 contests. He's one point away from doubling his total from 63 appearances a year ago.