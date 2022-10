Sprong notched an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Sprong set up Morgan Geekie's second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. The assist was Sprong's fourth point in as many games this season. The 25-year-old isn't safe from being an occasional healthy scratch, but his work on offense lately is helping him earn a steady fourth-line role. He's added eight shots on net and a plus-4 rating.