Sprong logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Sharks.

Sprong set up Ryan Donato's goal in the second period, which gave the Kraken their first lead of the game at 3-2. The assist gave Sprong points in consecutive outings. The 25-year-old winger has collected three goals, six helpers, 21 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 12 appearances, with four of his nine points coming on the power play. Despite the solid production, he's still in a fourth-line role, though the Kraken's balanced offense often allows many players to get a chance to contribute.