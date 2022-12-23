Sprong scored two goals in 10:19 of ice time during a 6-5 loss to the host Canucks on Thursday.

Sprong continues to make the most of his bottom-six minutes, collecting five markers in six games. The 25-year-old right winger entered Thursday leading all NHL skaters in scoring who average less than 11 minutes of ice time per game. Sprong, who was averaging 10:37, has collected 10 goals and nine assists this season. Securing his fourth career two-goal game Thursday, Sprong has compiled 19 points in 25 appearances this season, equaling the career high he established in 47 games with the Ducks in 2018-19.