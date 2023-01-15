Sprong contributed a goal in Seattle's 8-5 win against Chicago on Saturday.

Sprong opened the scoring at 2:50 of the first period. It was his 14th goal and 27th point in 35 games this season. His offensive production is all the more impressive when you consider that he entered Saturday's action averaging just 11:10 of ice time. Unless his role with the Kraken grows though, Sprong will have trouble maintaining his current offensive pace.