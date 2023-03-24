Sprong scored a goal in Seattle's 2-1 shootout loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Sprong found the back of the net early in the first period, but that was all Seattle's skaters could muster against the Predators. The 26-year-old was scratched for two straight games from March 16-18, but he's returned with a vengeance, providing two goals and three points since drawing back into the lineup. He's set career highs this season with 18 goals and 38 points through 55 appearances. Those offensive numbers become pretty impressive when you consider that he entered Thursday's action averaging just 11:05 of ice time in 2022-23.