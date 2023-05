Sprong (upper body) skated Saturday but won't return to the lineup for Game 6 versus Dallas, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.

This will be the third straight game that Sprong will sit with the injury and coach Dave Hakstol said that he doesn't expect Sprong to be available the remainder of the series. Sprong has a goal and an assist in 10 playoff games this season, after garnering career bests with 21 goals and 25 assists in the regular season.