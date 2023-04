Sprong scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Sprong's first two points of the postseason both came on the power play. He scored the Kraken's second goal and added a secondary helper on Jordan Eberle's game-winner in overtime. Sprong snapped a six-game point drought Monday. He had a breakout year with 46 points (14 on the power play) in 66 regular-season outing.