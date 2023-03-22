Sprong scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Sprong was scratched for the last two games, and he returned with a big impact. He and Brandon Tanev assisted on each other's first-period tallies. Sprong has gotten on the scoresheet in each of the last four games he's played following a scratch. He's up to 17 tallies, 37 points, 112 shots and a plus-10 rating through 54 contests this season.