Sprong scored a goal on a game-high six shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Sprong scored at 15:55 of the second period, his first point in three games since the Kraken reacquired him in a trade with the Canucks. The winger saw 14:10 of ice time Wednesday, his most since the trade. The 27-year-old is typically best suited to bottom-six minutes at even strength and a hefty power-play role. Over 12 outings this season, he has two goals, two assists, 26 shots on net, five hits and a minus-1 rating. He'll have an uphill battle to earn a third straight 40-point campaign, but he should get more opportunities in Seattle than he did in Vancouver.