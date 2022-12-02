Sprong posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Sprong controlled the puck for a shot and Yanni Gourde struck on a rebound late in the third period to tie the game. Over the last six games, Sprong has three goals and four assists despite a limited fourth-line role. The 25-year-old is up to 14 points (five goals, nine helpers), 30 shots and a plus-8 rating through 16 contests, and his strong play of late will make it virtually impossible for head coach Dave Hakstol to scratch Sprong any time soon.