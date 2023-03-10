Sprong produced an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Senators.

Sprong has a goal and three helpers over his last four contests, but he remains one of the forwards head coach Dave Hakstol cycles in and out of the lineup. Sprong's 6:36 of ice time Thursday was a season low, so it's possible he could be in line for a return to the press box soon. He has 34 points, 108 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 51 appearances.