Sprong scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Trevor Moore's shorthanded goal put the Kings ahead early in the third period, but that lasted all of 18 seconds before Sprong replied. The tally ended a four-game slump for Sprong, who was scratched versus the Jets last Sunday. The 25-year-old winger is still confined to a fourth-line role, but he's earned four of his eight points this season on the power play. He's added 20 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 11 contests, so he could have some appeal in deeper formats when he's in the lineup.