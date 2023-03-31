Sprong scored a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Sprong collected a shot that went wide and walked into the slot before beating Lukas Dostal for the Kraken's third goal. With four goals and an assist over his last five outings, Sprong has been excellent since returning from a stint as a healthy scratch. The 26-year-old is a 20-goal scorer for the first time in his career, and he's added 20 assists, 127 shots and a plus-12 rating through 58 appearances.