Sprong (not injury related) has acquired a work visa and has returned to Seattle on Thursday, Geoff Baker of The Seattle Times reports.

Sprong missed the Kraken's first two games of the season while resolving his immigration issues. Considering this was not an injury-related absence and he played as recently as the Kraken's preseason finale, he should be available for Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights, though he may still end up as a healthy scratch.