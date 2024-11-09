Sprong was traded from the Canucks to the Kraken on Friday in exchange for future considerations.

Sprong's stay in Vancouver lasted one month of the regular season and saw him produce just three points over nine appearances. He now returns to the location of his best season to date (21 goals, 46 points in 66 contests in 2022-23). Sprong's role likely won't change much in Seattle -- he's a fourth-liner at even strength who can use a strong shot to help on the power play. Given the Kraken have less high-end talent on the roster, Sprong could carve out a bit more ice time if he hits the ground running in his second stint with the team.