Sprong signed a professional tryout agreement with the Kraken on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Sprong finished last year with the Kraken, racking up six goals in 16 games after he was traded from the Capitals. He hit the 20-point mark for the second straight year, despite seeing his shooting percentage dip from 17.6 percent in 2020-21 to 9.2 percent last year. The Kraken addressed their lack of wing depth over the offseason, but Sprong could still earn at least a two-way deal with a strong showing in preseason.