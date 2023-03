Sprong scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Sprong took a shot from the left-wing circle that bounced off John Gibson and spun into the net. It was a good return to the lineup for Sprong, who had been a healthy scratch for the last two games. He's up to 16 tallies, 33 points, 108 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 50 contests overall, though his spot in the lineup is far from secure even with a contribution on offense.