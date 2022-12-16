Sprong found the back of the net in a 3-2 loss to Carolina on Thursday.

Sprong scored at 9:14 of the third period to cut the Hurricanes' lead to 3-2, but Seattle was unable to close that final gap. It was his seventh goal and 16th point in 22 contests this season. The 25-year-old's offensive production is very impressive when you consider that he entered the game averaging just 10:32 of ice time. It will be hard for Sprong to maintain his scoring pace though, if he doesn't start to play a bigger role.