Sprong scored a goal and added an assist in an 8-4 victory over the Senators on Saturday.

This guy continues to amaze with his production in limited ice time. Sprong skated 13:40 on Saturday, which aside from a big-minute game December 30, was his highest ice time since opening night (13:43). He has eight points, including five goals, in his last eight games and 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 31 games. Sprong's skills have never been debated, but this is the first time we're seeing him deployed in the perfect way for them to shine. Check your wire.