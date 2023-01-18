Sprong scored a power-play goal and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Sprong's 15th tally of the season bounced in off an Oiler stick in the first period. The goal gave him a new career high, making this an impressive first half-plus of the season for the second-round pick from 2015. He's at 28 points, also a career high, while adding 80 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 37 contests in a fourth-line role. Ten of his points have come on the power play, and he's now scored in four of his last seven outings.