Sprong scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Sprong has gotten on the scoresheet in five of the last six games, notching three goals and three helpers in that span. Two of those points have come on the power play, including his goal that went off the post and trickled across the line Monday. The winger is in the midst of a career year with 13 tallies, 25 points, 69 shots on net, a plus-16 rating and nine power-play points through 32 appearances. His 15:47 of ice time Monday was his second-highest total of the year -- it appears Sprong's consistency is starting to be rewarded.