Sprong notched an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

The helper was Sprong's first since Dec. 1, but he made up for the lack of playmaking by burying six goals last month. The 25-year-old continues to see time on the fourth line and on the power play, though he could see reduced usage in that latter role if Eeli Tolvanen sticks in the Kraken's lineup. Sprong has 11 tallies, 10 assists, 58 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 28 contests.