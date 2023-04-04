Sprong logged two assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 8-1 win over the Coyotes.

Sprong set up a Jordan Eberle power-play tally in the first period before feeding Carson Soucy for a goal in the middle frame. With four goals and three assists over his last seven games, Sprong is surging late in the season. The 26-year-old winger has 20 tallies, 22 helpers, 12 power-play points, 133 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 60 contests overall.