Sprong scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

The Kraken made a quick transition on their third goal of the game. Brandon Tanev got the puck behind his own goal line and rimmed it around to Morgan Geekie, who set up Sprong for a breakaway tally. The goal was Sprong's third in the last five games as he continues to produce well in a fourth-line role. He's up to eight goals, 17 points, 49 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 24 outings this season.