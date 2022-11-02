Sprong scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Flames.

Sprong sparked the Kraken's third-period comeback, converting on a pass from Alexander Wennberg. The tally was Sprong's second of the year, both of which have come in the last four games. He has five points (two on the power play), 10 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in five outings overall. Despite his fourth-line role at even strength, he's seeing time on the second power-play unit, and his success there is helping to keep him in the lineup.