Sprong notched two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

The 25-year-old had a late start to the season due to visa issues after winning a roster spot in camp on a PTO, but he's erupted for two goals and seven points over the last five games. It's not clear how sustainable this surge is, however. While Sprong was a big scorer in juniors and the AHL, his best season in the NHL came in 2018-19 when he managed just 14 goals and 23 points in 63 games. He's also skating on the fourth line for Seattle, although he is supplementing that even-strength work with regular time on the power play.