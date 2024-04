Goyette was assigned to AHL Coachella Valley on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Goyette had 40 goals and 117 points in 68 regular-season contests with OHL Sudbury in 2023-24. He also supplied five goals and 10 points in nine OHL playoff outings. Seattle selected Goyette with the No. 61 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.