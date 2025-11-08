Goyette scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in AHL Coachella Valley's 4-2 win over Tucson on Friday.

Goyette, a second-round pick in 2022, has started slow in the AHL this year. The 21-year-old has four points over 10 games, and that's not particularly encouraging after he put up just 18 points in 54 regular-season outings in 2024-25. He impressed during his OHL days with Sudbury, but the offense hasn't translated to the professional ranks yet. Expect him to spend all of 2025-26 with the Firebirds.