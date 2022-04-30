Cholowski notched an assist in Friday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Cholowski, who was selected by the Kraken in their expansion draft in July, spent a large part of the season with the Capitals after he was claimed on waivers. The Kraken claimed him back, and he picked up his first point with the team in his third game. He's at two helpers, 11 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 10 appearances this season. He could be in the lineup again Sunday versus the Jets if Vince Dunn (upper body) isn't cleared to return.