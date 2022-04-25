Cholowski was brought up from AHL Charlotte on Monday.
Cholowski has yet to make his Kraken debut after being picked up off waivers back in early February. With his call up to the NHL roster, the 24-year-old blueliner could be inserted into the lineup for at least one of Seattle's last four games in order for team brass to get an up-close look at his game.
