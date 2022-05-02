Cholowski produced an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Cholowski earned assists in each of the last two games of the season. The 24-year-old's playing time was sparse at the NHL level with both the Capitals and the Kraken. He ended the campaign with just 11 appearances, in which he recorded three assists, 11 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating.