Pouliot provided an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Pouliot drew into the lineup for the first time since April 3, and he was able to get on the scoresheet with a helper on Yanni Gourde's first-period goal. Through eight outings between the Kraken and the Golden Knights, Pouliot has earned three assists, six shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 12 blocked shots. The 28-year-old's lack of a guaranteed place in the lineup makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.