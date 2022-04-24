Pouliot provided an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.
Pouliot drew into the lineup for the first time since April 3, and he was able to get on the scoresheet with a helper on Yanni Gourde's first-period goal. Through eight outings between the Kraken and the Golden Knights, Pouliot has earned three assists, six shots on net, a plus-4 rating and 12 blocked shots. The 28-year-old's lack of a guaranteed place in the lineup makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Kraken's Derrick Pouliot: Earns first point with new team•
-
Kraken's Derrick Pouliot: Snagged by Kraken•
-
Golden Knights' Derrick Pouliot: Lands on waivers•
-
Golden Knights' Derrick Pouliot: Plucks apple in team debut•
-
Golden Knights' Derrick Pouliot: Lands deal with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Derrick Pouliot: Inks minor-league deal•