Pouliot notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Pouliot earned assists in two of his last four games this season. The veteran defenseman picked up four helpers, eight shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 11 appearances between the Kraken and the Golden Knights in his first NHL action in two years. The 28-year-old will likely have to settle for a two-way contract in 2022-23.