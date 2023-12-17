Shore notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Shore has a helper in each of the last two contests, accounting for all of his offense over six games since he was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley. The 29-year-old has maintained a spot on the Kraken's fourth line. He may be at risk of being sent down once Jordan Eberle (lower body) returns to the lineup, as the Kraken traded for Tomas Tatar on Friday, crowding the forward group. Shore has four points, 10 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-3 rating over 15 NHL appearances this season.