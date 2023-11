Shore posted an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Shore started a crisp passing play that ended with an Eeli Tolvanen goal in the first period. The helper was Shore's second point through six games with the Kraken this season. The 29-year-old has added nine hits, two blocked shots, six shots on goal and four PIM while filling in on the fourth with Andre Burakovsky (upper body) and Brandon Tanev (lower body) out.