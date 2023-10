Shore scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Shore settled a pass from Oliver Bjorkstrand and beat Frederik Andersen five-hole on the Kraken's second goal. With Andre Burakovsky (upper body) and Brandon Tanev (lower body) out for weeks, Shore has a chance to carve out a bottom-six role for a while. He's produced four shots on net, three hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating over two contests so far.