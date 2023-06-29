Sale was selected 20th overall by the Kraken in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Sale has exciting creativity and puck skills, who can dazzle when the puck hits his tape. His vision lets him see and find teammates unlike few others his age, and his release is quick -- the kid can really rip wristers and one timers. There's a lot to like in Sale, who outscored fellow Czechs Tomas Hertl and Jakub Voracek at the same age. There are also some big warning signs on his game and they come in the form of inconsistency and disengagement. Can an 18-year-old grow up? You bet he can, and he'll be in the Barrie Colts (OHL) system this fall. That will help. Sale is the epitome of risk-reward, and you'll likely pull your hair out watching his development. But that skill could be the reward. And that's more than fantasy worthy. He models his game around Jonathan Huberdeau's, so bring it on.