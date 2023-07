Sale signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Seattle on Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Sale notched seven goals and 14 points in 43 games for HC Kometa Brno of the Czech Extraliga last season. The Kraken selected the 18-year-old forward with the No. 20 pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Sale is slated to play for OHL Barrie during the 2023-24 campaign.