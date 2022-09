Wittchow will take part in training camp with Seattle on a PTO, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports Monday.

Wittchow managed just five points in 48 games for AHL Hershey last season and has never made his NHL debut. As such, the University of Wisconsin product figures to be a roster placeholder for the Kraken and should, at best, expect to land an AHL-only contract coming out of camp.