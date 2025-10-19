Tolvanen notched an assist and four hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

The helper was his first point in five games this season. Tolvanen set up Vince Dunn's tally late in the second period. The 26-year-old Tolvanen has been quietly skating in a middle-six role with time on the second power-play unit, giving him some fantasy appeal as a power winger if he can get his offense going. He's already picked up five shots on net, 20 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Tolvanen has posted point totals of 41 and 35 in the last two campaigns, so there's some potential here.