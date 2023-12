Tolvanen recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Tolvanen hasn't been immune from the Kraken's struggles, but he's powered through three points during the team's seven-game losing streak. The winger also has multiple hits in each of those contests. He's been solid for fantasy managers this season with 18 points, 59 shots on net, 61 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 28 appearances.