Tolvanen logged an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Tolvanen's high-quality shot was the main focus when he first joined the Kraken, but that's taken a back seat to his playmaking lately. The winger has two goals and seven assists over his last 10 contests. For the season, he has 12 tallies, 11 assists, 75 shots on net, 60 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 40 outings between the Kraken and the Predators.