Tolvanen (illness) is set to play Thursday versus the Wild, Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum reports.

Tolvanen will return to the lineup after a one-game absence. He'll play in a top-six role and will also see power-play time in place of Jordan Eberle, who is out with an upper-body injury.

