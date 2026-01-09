Kraken's Eeli Tolvanen: Back in action Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tolvanen (illness) is set to play Thursday versus the Wild, Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum reports.
Tolvanen will return to the lineup after a one-game absence. He'll play in a top-six role and will also see power-play time in place of Jordan Eberle, who is out with an upper-body injury.
