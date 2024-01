Tolvanen notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Tolvanen set up Yanni Gourde on the opening goal at 9:50 of the first period. With three points over two games in January, Tolvanen is already over halfway to matching his production from December (five points in 13 contests). The winger has 10 goals, 14 helpers, 81 shots on net, 83 hits, 43 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 39 appearances in a third-line role.