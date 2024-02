Tolvanen scored a goal on three shots, added four hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

Tolvanen entered Thursday on a five-game slump before scoring in the second period. His tally was the game-winner. The 24-year-old winger is up to 31 points in 54 outings, matching his total from 61 appearances a season ago. Tolvanen has added 110 shots on net, 139 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 2023-24 as a fixture on the third line.